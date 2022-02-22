Fort Hills Corp. Applies To AER For Integrated Plan Amendment

Fort Hills Energy Corporation has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to modify aspects of the existing approved mine, tailings, and closure plans, including an extension of the approved boundaries.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more