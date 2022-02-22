ExxonMobil And Papua New Guinea Sign P’nyang Gas Agreement

Exxon Mobil Corporation subsidiary Esso PNG P’nyang Limited, Ampolex Limited, and Papua New Guinea have signed the P’nyang project gas agreement for the proposed development of the P’nyang LNG project.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more