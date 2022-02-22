$20 Million Earmarked For Methane Reductions

The federal government announced that the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) Onshore Program is providing $20 million dollar to Steel Reef Infrastructure Corporation to partner with energy companies in Saskatchewan to significantly reduce methane emissions.

