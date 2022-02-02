Yangarra Brings Wells On Production, Drills More, In Ferrier

Yangarra Resources Ltd.’s fourth quarter production averaged 10,060 boe/d (44 per cent liquids) generating funds flow from operations of $32 million, the company said in an operational update.

