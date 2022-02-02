Imperial Oil CEO Says Kearl On ‘Accelerated Journey’ To Production Peak

Imperial Oil Limited continues to “be excited about Kearl’s potential” as the company makes progress on its “accelerated journey” to 280,000 bbls/d, says president and CEO Brad Corson.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more