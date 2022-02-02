AER To Hold Appeal Hearing On Whitecap Reclamation Certificate

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) will hold a public hearing for regulatory appeal 1933054, which is an appeal of the AER’s decision to issue reclamation certificate 382273 to Whitecap Resources Inc.

