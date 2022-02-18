Shawcor’s Pipe Coating Division Awarded International Three-Year Contract

Shawcor Ltd.’s pipe coating division has been awarded a three-year contract with Vallourec S.A. to apply the unique LotusFlo technology to offshore downhole production tubulars designed for the Buzios oilfields.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more