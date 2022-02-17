NACG Tackles Skilled Labour Shortage Issues With A Variety Of Tactics And Assets

North American Construction Group Ltd. could boost its oilsands business another 10-15 per cent by increasing its fleet availability, considering that the company is a low-cost provider and there currently is the market demand, says Joseph Lambert, president and chief executive officer, but a limited maintenance workforce impacts fleet availability.
