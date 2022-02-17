NACG Achieves Q4 Growth Thanks Largely To Oilsands Segment

North American Construction Group Ltd. achieved year-over-year revenue increases in Q4 2021, management says, which is due largely to the Fort Hills mine equipment fleet that remobilized in Q3, as well as stronger demand for mine support work and equipment rental support at the Kearl mine than in Q4 2020.

