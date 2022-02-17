Kelt Replaces Remaining High Bleed Methane-Venting Pneumatic Valves In Alberta

During 2021, Kelt Exploration Ltd. says it replaced its remaining high bleed methane-venting pneumatic valves in Alberta, reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of methane emissions annually.

