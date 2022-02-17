AltaGas Intends To Redeem All Outstanding Series K Preferred Shares

AltaGas Ltd. intends to redeem — in accordance with the terms of the cumulative redeemable five-year minimum rate reset preferred shares, Series K — all of its 12 million and outstanding Series K shares on March 31, 2022 for a redemption price equal to $25 per Series K share

