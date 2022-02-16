TC Energy Says Coastal GasLink Fieldwork Is Nearly 60% Complete Entering 2022

TC Energy Corporation is making “great progress” on the right-of-way for Coastal GasLink, with the pipeline project nearly 60-per-cent complete in the field at the beginning of 2022, says executive management.
