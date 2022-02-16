Royal Helium Tests Helium At Nazare

Royal Helium Ltd. said that the hydraulic fracture program at the Climax-4 vertical well was successful in opening the Nazare formation and tested 0.57 per cent helium over the 100-metre interval.

