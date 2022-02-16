Rig Locator: Active Rate Inches Up To 51%

Drilling rig activity in Western Canada and the Top 10 active operators as of Feb. 16, 2022 as reported this morning by Rig Locator.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more