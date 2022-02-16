More Bakken Gas Production May Require Additional Takeaway Capacity, Says TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation has seen an increase in processing and ethane extraction capacity in the Bakken region, says executive management, and the company’s Northern Border pipeline is currently weighted roughly 72-per-cent Bakken volumes versus Canadian volumes — the highest Bakken ratio the pipeline has seen for several years.
