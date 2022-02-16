Search
Cleantech
New Energy

CRIN Funding Several Projects Through Low Emission Fuels And Products Technology Competition

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is announcing four projects (see table) identified for funding through its C$80 million oil and gas technology competitions aimed at accelerating solutions that have the potential to contribute significantly to achieving Canada’s 2050 climate targets and “position Canada as a global leader in clean, sustainable, diverse energy systems.”

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!