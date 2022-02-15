TC Energy Achieves Strong 2021 Results; Firm Progresses On Commercially-Secured Projects

TC Energy Corporation is continuing to advance on $24 billion of commercially-secured projects, including approximately $6.5 billion that the company expects will enter into service in 2022.

