First Helium Begins Drilling 4-29 Target

First Helium Inc. has started drilling its second exploration well, the 4-29 target, which is located on the company's 100 per cent owned, 79,000 acre Worsley landholdings.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more