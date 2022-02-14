LNG Poised To Help Facilitate Growth To Enbridge’s West Coast System

Enbridge Inc. has been expanding “quite a bit” on the southern portion of its natural gas transmission system (T-South), which stretches from south of Chetwynd, B.C. to the American border, says top brass, with more work expected in the years ahead thanks to anticipated LNG projects on the West Coast.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more