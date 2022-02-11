Shell Pipeline Makes Offer For Remaining Units Of Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Pipeline Company LP has made a non-binding offer to purchase all remaining common units held by the public representing limited partner interests in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. for $12.89 per common unit in cash.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more