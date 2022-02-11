Precision Continues To Work On Better Pricing; Company Grapples With Labour Issues

Labour inflation is “here and real,” says Kevin Neveu, president and chief executive officer of Precision Drilling Corporation, but so is service price inflation.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more