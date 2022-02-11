Enbridge Anticipates Growth In Its Carbon Capture Aspirations, But Scale And Cost Matters

Enbridge Inc. foresees abundant opportunities in the carbon capture space, such as through the proposed Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub, says executive management, but cost and capital for such projects are intensive, and therefore they must be developed with scale and cost in mind.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more