Cathedral Energy Services Acquires Discovery Downhole Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. closed its acquisition of the operating assets of Discovery Downhole Services for a purchase price of C$20.8 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more