Canadian Gas Producers: Emissions Performance & Financial/Operating Outlook – New Case Study
Many producers are awash with free cash flow — but what does this mean for their 2022 outlook in terms of cash usage, debt positions, capital budgeting and guidance?
A new case study of 11 Canadian gas-weighted producers examines how this cash injection, together with related financial and operating factors — including emissions performance — is positioning them.
The study is available for free download here.
The study includes these companies:
- Advantage Energy Ltd.
- ARC Resources Ltd.
- Birchcliff Energy Inc.
- Crew Energy Inc.
- Kelt Exploration Ltd.
- NuVista Energy Inc.
- Paramount Resources Ltd.
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
- Pipestone Energy Inc.
- Spartan Delta Corp.
- Tourmaline Oil Corp.
The study was compiled by analysts at Evaluate Energy, a sister product of the Daily Oil Bulletin. Evaluate Energy last month launched its new global corporate emissions data sets. For further details, visit: https://www.evaluateenergy.com/esgsolutions.aspx
