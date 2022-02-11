Search
Canadian Gas Producers: Emissions Performance & Financial/Operating Outlook – New Case Study

Many producers are awash with free cash flow — but what does this mean for their 2022 outlook in terms of cash usage, debt positions, capital budgeting and guidance?

A new case study of 11 Canadian gas-weighted producers examines how this cash injection, together with related financial and operating factors — including emissions performance — is positioning them.

The study is available for free download here.

The study includes these companies:

  • Advantage Energy Ltd.
  • ARC Resources Ltd.
  • Birchcliff Energy Inc.
  • Crew Energy Inc.
  • Kelt Exploration Ltd.
  • NuVista Energy Inc.
  • Paramount Resources Ltd.
  • Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
  • Pipestone Energy Inc.
  • Spartan Delta Corp.
  • Tourmaline Oil Corp.

The study was compiled by analysts at Evaluate Energy, a sister product of the Daily Oil Bulletin. Evaluate Energy last month launched its new global corporate emissions data sets. For further details, visit: https://www.evaluateenergy.com/esgsolutions.aspx

