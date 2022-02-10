Precision Invests For Expected Higher Activity In 2022; Company Sees 2021 Revenue Increases

Precision Drilling Corporation anticipates increasing activity in both Canada and the U.S. for 2022, based on customer inquiries and bid activity, and reflecting higher commodity prices.

