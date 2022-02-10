Mullen Q4 Revenue Surges

Mullen Group Ltd. generated record quarterly revenue of $441.9 million, an increase of $144.2 million, or 48.4 per cent, compared to $297.7 million in 2020 due to $136.1 million of incremental revenue generated from acquisitions and internal growth.

