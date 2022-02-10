Canadian Gas Producers: Emissions Performance & Financial/Operating Outlook – New Case Study

Many producers are awash with free cash flow — but what does this mean for their 2022 outlook in terms of cash usage, debt positions, capital budgeting and guidance?

A new case study of 11 Canadian gas-weighted producers examines how this cash injection, together with related financial and operating factors — including emissions performance — is positioning them.

The study is available for free download here.

The study includes these companies:

Advantage Energy Ltd.

ARC Resources Ltd.

Birchcliff Energy Inc.

Crew Energy Inc.

Kelt Exploration Ltd.

NuVista Energy Inc.

Paramount Resources Ltd.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Pipestone Energy Inc.

Spartan Delta Corp.

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

The study was compiled by analysts at Evaluate Energy, a sister product of the Daily Oil Bulletin. Evaluate Energy last month launched its new global corporate emissions data sets. For further details, visit: https://www.evaluateenergy.com/esgsolutions.aspx