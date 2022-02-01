Trans Mountain Completes Pipeline Construction In Greater Edmonton

Pipeline construction in the Greater Edmonton area has successfully wrapped up, marking completion of the first section of pipeline construction on the Trans Mountain expansion project, said the company.

