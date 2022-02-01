Imperial Making Headway In Montney, Duvernay Sales Process

Imperial Oil Limited’s top executive says the company continues to move forward in efforts to market its interest in XTO Energy Canada and its unconventional assets in the Montney and Duvernay plays in a joint endeavour with ExxonMobil Canada.
