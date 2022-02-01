Imperial Achieved Highest Annual Output In More Than 30 Years In 2021

Imperial Oil Limited reported strong year-end and fourth quarter financial results and recorded its highest annual upstream production in over 30 years in 2021, underpinned by record annual Kearl production and continued strong production performance at Cold Lake.

