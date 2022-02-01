Headwater Increasing 2022 Capital Spending Plan

Headwater Exploration Inc. announced an increase in the 2022 capital budget from $120 million to $145 million to allow for the drilling of newly acquired exploration prospects.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more