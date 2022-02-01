Genesis, CDL Collaborate With Hebron, Hibernia To Support Energy Sector Tech Innovation

Genesis, which is an innovation hub that supports start-ups from the ideation phase to business scaling, is working with ExxonMobil Canada Properties (Hebron operator) and Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (Hibernia operator) to foster early-stage technology innovation in the energy sector.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more