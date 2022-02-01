ARC Resources Ltd.: Emissions Profile And Outlook

ARC Resources Ltd. is embarking on its first full calendar year of operations since completing its acquisition of Seven Generations Energy.

This deal made ARC Canada’s largest condensate producer and the largest pure-play Montney producer.

The fuller impact of the deal on ARC’s outlook for 2022 – especially its GHG emissions profile – is examined in a new case study by Evaluate Energy. It is available for free download.

The analysis draws on Evaluate Energy’s new emissions performance data, plus financial and operating metrics tracked by Evaluate such as debt, shareholder returns, guidance and hedging activity.

