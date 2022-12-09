The Bulletin’s CEO Interview Series
Earlier this year we introduced a new CEO Interview feature.
Since the spring, we have interviewed energy industry CEOs, or other CEOs whose line of work affects the industry (for example, regulators), to discuss unique or interesting topics.
Below, you can access all of our CEO interviews this year. Click on the links for direct access:
- CEO Interview: Cathedral Energy Looks To Become ‘Larger Player’ In Directional Drilling
- CEO Interview: Keyera, Shell Plan Improved Access To Carbon Sequestration, Low-Carbon Energy
- CEO Interview: Strathcona Resources Grows In Key Operating Areas, Eyes Further Opportunities
- CEO Interview: Yangarra Seeing Gains From Uncommon Approach To Oilfield Services
- CEO Interview: How A Venture Capital Spun Out Of CGA To Now Back Many Tech Start-ups
- CEO Interview: Spin-off From Leucrotta/Vermilion Deal Aims To Bolster Value For Shareholders
- CEO Interview: Tax Credit ‘Strengthens’ Whitecap’s Carbon Project Potential
- CEO Interview: ‘Exciting Times Ahead’ For Offshore Newfoundland, Labrador Exploration
- CEO Interview: ‘World’s Cleanest LNG’ Could Come From Canada’s East Coast
- CEO Interview: ‘Renewed Opportunity’ To Grow Canadian LNG Sector And The Country’s Role On The Global Stage
- CEO Interview: ‘No Silver Bullet’ To Emissions Reduction, ‘Portfolio’ Needed
- CEO Interview: No Hedges, No Problem - Birchcliff On The Fast Track To Erase Debt, Build Surplus
- CEO Interview: First Nations Key To Energy Sector Future; IRC Can Help Build Relationships
- CEO Interview: Trican’s Fleet Upgrades A ‘Big Win’
- CEO Interview: Early Engagement, Capital, Revenue Arrangement With First Nations ‘Key’
- CEO Interview: Pushor Says AER Ready, Willing And Able To Take On Expanded Mandate
- CEO Interview: Precision Drilling Finding Efficiencies Through Automation
- CEO Interview: Enserva CEO To Focus On Policy, Labour Challenges In Government Meetings
- CEO Interview: Ackerman Brings Mayoral Expertise To Blueberry River Resources Position
- CEO Interview: IRA Put Canada Behind CCS Pace, Business Environment Needs Boost
- CEO Interview: Advantage Energy’s Journey To Forming Entropy Explained, New Entity Continues To Evolve
