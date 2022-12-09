Paramount Production Affected By Unplanned Outages

Paramount Resources Ltd.’s Grande Prairie Region production was affected by unplanned outages and curtailments in November and early December at the third-party Wapiti natural gas processing plant and unexpected infrastructure downtime at Karr.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more