Asset Sales and Acquisitions

Looking For A New Home For Your Unprofitable Horizontal Heavy Oil Wells?

General Energy Recovery Inc. (GERI) would like to acquire your unprofitable, horizontal, heavy oil wells. GERI wants to prove the commerciality of its portable thermal treatments and can reduce your company’s abandonment and reclamation liability in the process. GERI is looking to purchase up to 6 operated, high working interest wells that are currently shut-in (or producing at modest rates). Companies willing to increase their LMR / LLR in this fashion are encouraged to contact Brian Kay at bkay@geri.ca or Paul Paynter at ppaynter@geri.ca

 

 

