Athabasca Plans 2023 Capital Program Of $145 Million

Athabasca Oil Corporation is planning 2023 capital expenditures of $145 million ($120 million Thermal Oil & $25 million Light Oil) with activity primarily focused on sustaining and growth projects at Leismer, a Montney pad in Placid and routine maintenance across the portfolio.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more