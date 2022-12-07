Tamarack Valley Outlines 2023 Spending Plan

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. plans to invest capital of $425 to $475 million in 2023, funded entirely through adjusted funds flow and equal to approximately 50 to 60 per cent of total 2023 adjusted funds flow at budget pricing of US$80/bbl WTI and C$4/GJ AECO.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.