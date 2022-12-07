Tamarack Valley Outlines 2023 Spending Plan

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. plans to invest capital of $425 to $475 million in 2023, funded entirely through adjusted funds flow and equal to approximately 50 to 60 per cent of total 2023 adjusted funds flow at budget pricing of US$80/bbl WTI and C$4/GJ AECO.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more