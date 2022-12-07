Multi-Laterals Key To Driving CNRL’s Heavy Oil Growth, Capital Efficiencies

“Game-changing” multi-lateral drilling technology is boosting Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s operational performance in its vast conventional heavy oil asset base, attendees of the company’s 2022 Institutional Investor Open House event heard last week.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more