Advantage Announces Exemptive Relief In Substantial Issuer Bid

Advantage Energy Ltd. announces that, in connection with the company’s ongoing substantial issuer bid, the Alberta Securities Commission has granted an order permitting Advantage to extend the offer, in certain circumstances, without first taking up any common shares previously deposited under the offer.

