Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Up 3 To 779 Rigs

The U.S. rig count is up three from last week to 779 with oil rigs up two to 622, gas rigs up one to 155 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more