AltaGas Receives Regulatory Approval For Divestiture Of Alaskan Utilities

AltaGas Ltd. announced that the Regulatory Commission of Alaska (RCA) approved the joint application of its wholly-owned subsidiary, SEMCO Energy, Inc. and Alaska Utility Holdings Inc. (AUHI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriSummit Utilities Inc., for AUHI to acquire AltaGas's Alaskan Utilities from SEMCO.

