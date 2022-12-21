IPC Continues Production Sharing Contract For Bertam Field In Malaysia

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC)’s subsidiaries IPC Malaysia B.V. and IPC SEA Holding B.V. have signed a letter of agreement with PETRONAS to extend the Block PM 307 production sharing contract (PM 307 PSC) covering the Bertam Field, offshore Peninsular Malaysia from Aug. 15, 2025 until Aug. 14, 2035.

