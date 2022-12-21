ICE Adds One Exchange Data To Canadian Crude Indices And Related Index Futures Contracts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. announced that physical crude transaction data from One Exchange Corp. will be added to ICE’s 1a group of Canadian crude indices which are currently based on ICE affiliate CalRock Brokers transaction data.

