Essential Energy Renews Share Buyback Program

Essential Energy Services Ltd. has completed its 2021 – 2022 normal course issuer bid (NCIB) that was announced on Dec. 17, 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more