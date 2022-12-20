Shawcor Receives Commitments For Five Pipe Coating Projects

Shawcor Ltd.’s pipe coating division, Pipeline Performance Group (PPG), has received several project commitments which, in aggregate, are valued over $200 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more