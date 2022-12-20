Search
New Energy
Oilsands
Upstream

Imperial Sets 2023 Capital Budget

Imperial Oil Limited’s 2023 capital spending is forecast at $1.7 billion and includes a planned ramp-up for the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake and ongoing investment on the in-pit tailings project at the Kearl oilsands facility.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!