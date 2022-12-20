Imperial Sets 2023 Capital Budget

Imperial Oil Limited’s 2023 capital spending is forecast at $1.7 billion and includes a planned ramp-up for the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake and ongoing investment on the in-pit tailings project at the Kearl oilsands facility.

