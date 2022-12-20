BTG Capital Successfully Closes C$74.2 Million Inaugural Fund

BTG Capital Inc. announced the final closing of its inaugural private equity fund, BTG Energy Infrastructure Partners LP Fund I, with C$74.2 million in total commitments from institutional and family office investors.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more