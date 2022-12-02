Surge Energy Files Pooling Application With AER

Surge Energy Inc. has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) under section 80 and 85 of the Oil and Gas Conservation Act for a pooling order prescribing that all tracts within the drilling spacing unit in the northwest quarter of Section 17 Township 39, Range 2, West of the 4th Meridian, be operated as a unit to produce oil from the Sparky Member through four wells to be drilled in LSD 3 and 4.
