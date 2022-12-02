Suncor’s Extensive Review Of Retail Business Supported Board And Management’s Desire To Keep It In The Fold

Suncor Energy Inc.’s decision to retain and optimize its Petro-Canada retail segment came after an exhaustive review, one which concluded that the business remains a vital component of the company’s integrated model and will enhance shareholder value going forward.
